Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Trading 13.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). 471,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,911,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.90 ($0.10).
Zenith Energy Trading Up 7.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40. The company has a market capitalization of £81.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.97.
Zenith Energy Company Profile
The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE: ZEN) and the Euronext Growth of the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: ZENA).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zenith Energy
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Gilead Sciences: 4 Reasons This Stock Has Much More To Rise
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/17 – 02/21
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- SolarEdge: A Surprising Bright Spot in a Troubled Solar Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Zenith Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenith Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.