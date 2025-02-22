Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Trading 13.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). 471,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,911,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.90 ($0.10).

Zenith Energy Trading Up 7.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40. The company has a market capitalization of £81.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Zenith Energy Company Profile

Zenith Energy Ltd. is a revenue generating, independent energy company with energy production, exploration and development assets in Tunisia, Italy and the Republic of Congo.

The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE: ZEN) and the Euronext Growth of the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: ZENA).

