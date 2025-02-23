Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 2.3% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $18,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 30,610.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 414,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,679,000 after purchasing an additional 412,936 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 86.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 25,646 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 95,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,412,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 536.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

BATS:VFMO opened at $166.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.58.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.4434 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

