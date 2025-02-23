Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Cuts Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $123.60 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.61 and its 200 day moving average is $140.77.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

