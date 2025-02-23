iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,935,000 after buying an additional 3,563,486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,969 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,337,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.24 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2735 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

