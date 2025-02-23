Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,017 Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 420.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

