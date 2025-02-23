McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Increased by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,573 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 5.1% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Country Club Bank grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 9,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,395 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,205 shares of company stock worth $6,703,569 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $304.76 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The company has a market cap of $218.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.61.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

