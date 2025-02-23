BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and traded as high as $11.63. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 26,375 shares.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
