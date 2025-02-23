Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 31,447 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,487,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 167,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $176.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $154.12 and a one year high of $182.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.80.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

