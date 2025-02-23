Best Transportation Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 21st

Booking, Uber Technologies, Vertiv, Berkshire Hathaway, and FedEx are the five Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks represent entities engaged in various transport services such as airlines, railroads, trucking, and shipping. They belong to the transport sector within the stock market where investors can buy shares. The performance of transportation stocks often serves as an indicator of the health of the broader economy as it shows the level of goods and services being moved around for consumption or production. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Booking stock traded down $15.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5,002.69. 517,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,947. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,908.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,592,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,610,643. The stock has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.11. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $8.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,591,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,085,551. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $61.25 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $479.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,806. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $462.75 and a 200 day moving average of $460.04. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $491.67.

FedEx (FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Shares of FDX traded down $14.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.01. 3,409,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx has a 1-year low of $239.07 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.38.

