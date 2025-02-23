Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 1,698 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 329,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 56,732 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $49.92.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

