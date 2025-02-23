Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in AON by 3.2% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in AON by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Stock Down 0.9 %

AON stock opened at $389.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $395.65.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

