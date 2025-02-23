Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 6,694 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,586,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $133.38 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $152.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.58 and its 200 day moving average is $139.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

