Best Hotel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 21st

Booking, Trip.com Group, and Keurig Dr Pepper are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks refer to shares or equities in companies that primarily operate in the hotel and lodging industry. They represent an investment in these hotel companies, with the potential to earn profits when the companies perform well. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG stock traded up $67.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5,085.97. The company had a trading volume of 357,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,474. The company has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. Booking has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4,908.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,540.81.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.82. 3,942,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,544. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $77.18.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.75. 7,570,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,512,553. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

