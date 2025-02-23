Olympiad Research LP Invests $369,000 in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Elastic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Elastic by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 1,065.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Elastic by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 172,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $106.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.27 and a beta of 1.07. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.99 and a 200 day moving average of $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Insider Activity at Elastic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $16,638,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,604,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,944,159.76. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 11,145 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $1,240,884.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,504.74. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,162 shares of company stock valued at $18,637,562. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

