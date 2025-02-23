ING Groep NV Trims Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 38.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after purchasing an additional 804,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 46.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,378,000 after buying an additional 583,396 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in IQVIA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,885,000 after acquiring an additional 157,809 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in IQVIA by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,908,000 after acquiring an additional 452,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,226,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,545,000 after acquiring an additional 39,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 1,275 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $255,739.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. BTIG Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE IQV opened at $190.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.62 and a one year high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.