Curtis Advisory Group LLC Buys 629 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPEM stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.