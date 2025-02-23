Olympiad Research LP Takes $345,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in FMC by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in FMC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

