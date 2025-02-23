Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 2,668 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,991.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 357,958 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,761.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 281,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,623,000 after buying an additional 279,356 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 253.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after buying an additional 141,192 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,294.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 96,425 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 605.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 74,434 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $105.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.44 and its 200 day moving average is $108.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.89 and a 52-week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

