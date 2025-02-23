Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 54,173 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,173 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 9,244,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,662 shares during the last quarter. Matauro LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,665,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,041,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,154,000 after purchasing an additional 677,344 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,692,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,098,000 after buying an additional 668,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 932.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 524,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after buying an additional 473,826 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

