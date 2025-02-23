DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 730.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,954,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,375,000 after buying an additional 5,237,500 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,529,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 158.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,709,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,069,000 after buying an additional 1,659,716 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,374,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,567,000 after buying an additional 1,105,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,789,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,532,000 after buying an additional 897,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.5 %

WFC stock opened at $77.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.01.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

