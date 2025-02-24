2,639 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,937,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $664,056,000 after acquiring an additional 214,136 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,643,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $594,455,000 after buying an additional 710,858 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,851,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 31,358 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 44.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $190,532,000 after buying an additional 876,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $183,298,000 after buying an additional 288,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $88.78 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.06.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.06.

In other news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259,244.66. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,794. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

