Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,835,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Evolv Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $19,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 164,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 355,611 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 884,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 543,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 158,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVLV. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $3.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.60 million, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

