Rothschild Investment LLC Acquires 696 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in MetLife by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.58.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $81.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.30 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

