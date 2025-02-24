Edge Capital Group LLC Has $31.59 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $31,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $141.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $109.63 and a 1-year high of $146.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.