Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $416.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $418.77 and its 200-day moving average is $399.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

