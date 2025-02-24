Ghe LLC Trims Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ghe LLC trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Ghe LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in eBay by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 846 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,040.40. This trade represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $355,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,575,066.07. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,065 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $69.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

