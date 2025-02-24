Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,565 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DFUV opened at $42.35 on Monday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.97.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

