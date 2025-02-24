J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the third quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI opened at $103.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 46.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

