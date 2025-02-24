Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $75.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,305,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,364 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $75,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,851 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,956,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,665,000 after buying an additional 1,543,834 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,874,000 after buying an additional 2,642,472 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,236,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,419,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,936,000 after acquiring an additional 639,816 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

