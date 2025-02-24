Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Acquires 222,193 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,105,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,193 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 14.8% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $80,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:DFIC opened at $27.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

