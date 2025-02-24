SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $18,945,653.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,837,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,103,510.86. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,000 shares of company stock worth $40,777,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $88.60 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.63 and a one year high of $89.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

