Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $146.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.26 and its 200-day moving average is $142.40. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $120.56 and a 12 month high of $149.87.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

