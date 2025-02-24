Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Grows Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

