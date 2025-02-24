Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Takes $541,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,033 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,079,004.64. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL opened at $15.23 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Melius raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

