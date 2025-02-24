Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 2.0% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $19,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,630,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 22.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Read acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.82 per share, with a total value of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at $267,584.10. The trade was a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,426,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,976. This trade represents a 88.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,522 shares of company stock worth $5,487,555. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CHD opened at $105.40 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.35 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.79%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.