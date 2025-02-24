Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.05 ($0.18). Approximately 191,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 65,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.40 ($0.18).

Steppe Cement Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75. The stock has a market cap of £38.59 million, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.80.

Get Steppe Cement alerts:

Steppe Cement Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. Steppe Cement’s payout ratio is 565.49%.

About Steppe Cement

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.