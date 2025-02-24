Chesapeake Energy (EXE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ EXE opened at $104.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

