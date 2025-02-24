Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $959,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 268.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17,788.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 870,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,703,000 after buying an additional 865,775 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 163.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

