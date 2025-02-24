Top Apparel Stocks To Consider – February 21st

PDD, Walmart, and Costco Wholesale are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to shares in companies that design, produce, and sell clothing and accessories. Investing in these stocks means owning a portion of these companies, with performance influenced by factors like fashion trends, production costs, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD stock traded up $7.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,746,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,071. PDD has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $164.69. The company has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.17.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,478,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,251,202. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.25. Walmart has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $6.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,028.43. The company had a trading volume of 571,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,808. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $974.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $928.97.

