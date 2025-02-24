Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $65.13 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 197.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,869,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903,978 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $65,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

