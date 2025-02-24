Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,763 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,205 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.2% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $65,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in Adobe by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the software company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $444.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $440.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.88. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.75 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a market cap of $193.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.