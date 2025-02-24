Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.8% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $416.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $418.77 and its 200-day moving average is $399.10. The company has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

