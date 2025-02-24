Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 7.6% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $60,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $404.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $315.24 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $409.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.