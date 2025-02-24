iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Lessened by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 421,703 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $103.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

