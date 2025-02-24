Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 1,615 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ICSH stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

