Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Verger Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 242,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 123,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI opened at $122.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $124.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.01.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

