Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.32 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.54 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.