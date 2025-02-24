RWC Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 373,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,484 shares during the period. CMS Energy accounts for about 1.2% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $24,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 25.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $134,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,102.34. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,093.60. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,950 shares of company stock worth $2,669,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $71.49 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.28. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.36%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

