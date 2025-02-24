Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) versus MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Financial Analysis

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MDB Capital and Cosmos Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDB Capital $1.30 million 49.22 -$6.97 million ($2.87) -2.40 Cosmos Group $620,000.00 0.74 -$77.34 million N/A N/A

MDB Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group.

Profitability

This table compares MDB Capital and Cosmos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDB Capital N/A -75.31% -63.59% Cosmos Group N/A N/A -78.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.3% of MDB Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of MDB Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cosmos Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

MDB Capital has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosmos Group has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MDB Capital beats Cosmos Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. focuses on the physical artworks and collectibles business in Hong Kong and internationally. It operates online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company is based in Singapore.

