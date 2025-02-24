NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) to Repurchase $0.00 in Shares

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NaaS Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NaaS Technology stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.94. NaaS Technology has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers integrated online EV charging solutions to charging stations, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers’ management, order management, load management, and membership management.

