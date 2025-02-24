NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) to Repurchase $0.00 in Shares

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
NaaS Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NaaS Technology stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.94. NaaS Technology has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.
About NaaS Technology
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NaaS Technology
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.